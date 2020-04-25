MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 12,567 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

