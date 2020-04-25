MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 24,189 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

