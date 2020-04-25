MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

