MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,189. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

