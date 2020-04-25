MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,732 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,096. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.