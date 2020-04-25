MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $11.93 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. 1,874,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

