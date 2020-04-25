MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,297 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 21,567,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,157,689. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

