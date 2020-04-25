MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 947,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,263. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

