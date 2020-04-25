MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,863. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

