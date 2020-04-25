MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

