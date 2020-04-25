MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $169.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

