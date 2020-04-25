MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 16,629 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 4,664,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,004. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

