MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 44,371 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,371 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,464,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. 3,228,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.