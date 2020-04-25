Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 77,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Myers Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

