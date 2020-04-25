Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($27.50) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -83.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,356,000 after buying an additional 8,581,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,101,331 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 839,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

