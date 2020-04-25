Naos Emerging Opportunities (ASX:NCC) Trading Down 3.3%

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), 3,869 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.54).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.92.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Naos Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, insider Sebastian Evans acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47). Also, insider Warwick Evans acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.53 ($21,279.10). Insiders acquired 158,110 shares of company stock worth $99,803 over the last quarter.

About Naos Emerging Opportunities (ASX:NCC)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

