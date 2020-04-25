Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Up 16%

Shares of Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO) rose 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 379,040 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 65,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

