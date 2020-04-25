National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.95.

NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.75 per share, with a total value of C$208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,750. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,126.46. Insiders purchased a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,329,090 in the last three months.

TSE NA traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

