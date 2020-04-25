National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective lowered by Zacks Investment Research to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 306,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,096. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

