National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective lowered by Zacks Investment Research to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 306,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,096. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
