National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.6% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned 0.69% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,125,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.