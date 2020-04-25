National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 371,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

