Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of UEPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 560,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 4,398,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $15,218,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,815,749 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,140 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

