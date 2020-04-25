Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $424.99. 8,657,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

