Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $480.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $415.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.46. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.