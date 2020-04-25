Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

