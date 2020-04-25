Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $340.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $327.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. 8,636,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.46. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

