Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $420.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. 8,636,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

