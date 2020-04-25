Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $460.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

