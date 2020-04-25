NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.85.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

