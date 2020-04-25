New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDU. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.90.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,500. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

