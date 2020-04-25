Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nextdecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NEXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,672. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nextdecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

