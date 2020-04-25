NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NEE stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.70. 2,007,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,720. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

