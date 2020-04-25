Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nike worth $132,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 4,450,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

