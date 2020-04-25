Niobium Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $225.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $333,427.13 and approximately $225.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.