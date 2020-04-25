Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Down 2.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 75,630 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 101,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

