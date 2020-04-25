Nord/LB Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €238.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Shares of SRT3 stock traded down €6.00 ($6.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €254.20 ($295.58). The company had a trading volume of 70,059 shares. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.69.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

