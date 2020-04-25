Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 153,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,768. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.