NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.06. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 7,433,847 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

