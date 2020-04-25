Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.63. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,366,091 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.77.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $32,477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

