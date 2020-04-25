Odeon Capital Group Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.27.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. Walmart has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

