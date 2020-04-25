Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ODT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,672. The firm has a market cap of $886.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

