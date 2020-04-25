ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 5% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $270,766.01 and $60,042.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.83 or 1.00348966 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

