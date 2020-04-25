Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.