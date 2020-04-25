Oppenheimer Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $205.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.77.

DG traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

