Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), approximately 79 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orchard Funding Group PLC will post 761.0000047 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

