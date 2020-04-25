Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Michael Reers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,391.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 861,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

