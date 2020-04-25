Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The company has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.