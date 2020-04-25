Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

