Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 932,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,716. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

