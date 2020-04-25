Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,093 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.92. 2,855,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

